Feed Your Need For Fresh.
Experience the Difference at The Fifth.
Modern-Rustic Restaurant in Richardson, TX
Chef-driven, seasonal, New American dining, craft cocktails, and curated wine selections that are always seasonal–always fresh.
Savor the Freshness of Each Season
Patio Restaurant in Richardson.
Enjoy something new with every season from one of our outdoor patios. Our chef only uses the freshest seasonal ingredients. Our constantly evolving menu invites you to return again and again, ensuring each visit offers a unique experience.
A PERFECT SPOT
Fireside Patio Bar in Richardson
With its modern rustic atmosphere, The Fifth is the place-to-be and perfect spot to celebrate any time of the day.
The Fireside Patio features a beautiful central fireplace that glows when there’s a chill in the air and is designed to provide refreshing breezes in warmer weather.
Comfortable year-round, it is the ideal space to relax over cocktails, Sunday brunch or enjoy live musical entertainment.
Food For Any Occasion
With a focus on fresh and “from-scratch” offerings, our curated menu offers New American and regional favorites like Pan Seared Salmon and Smoked Short Rib, along with standout seafood and pasta, salads, and elevated classic comfort food. The Fifth’s executive chef is also known for his twist on different pastas, capturing the delicious flavors of the season. We even have gluten-free items available upon request.
Don’t Just Take Our Word For It
Check Out Our Customer Reviews
“Can’t Wait to Come Back”
My husband and I came here for drinks! We can’t wait to come back and try the food. It looked & smelled great! The service & drinks were outstanding. Trystan gave us amazing service & great drink recommendations. We loved everything we tried & could taste the freshness of the drinks. We loved the outdoor seating too. Highly recommend coming here!
“I Love This Place!”
First time here at The Fifth. The food was really good, I had the deviled eggs, meatballs in marinara & the beet salad. The old Fashioned was excellent as well.
It got really busy & those of us sitting at the bar had to wait a bit for refills. Overall a really positive dining experience. I will be back.
“Hidden Gem in Richardson”
I love this place! They have a rotating menu, & I love to see what they add. The food is always excellent. The drinks are delicious.
The service is great as well. Everyone is very friendly & accommodating. If you have a weird diet, then they are more than happy to work with you.
“It can be frustrating to spend your days sifting through local food news for a living, only to learn about a spot that’s been right under your nose but you’d missed for years.”
“The Fifth is a culinary gem hiding in Richardson’s II Creeks Plaza retail center. There’s a great patio to hang out, drink wine and nibble on C&C Board. “
“This mammoth corned beef melt can turn a bland day shiny, a whatever Wednesday to the best day ever.”
“The concept for The Fifth is an upscale neighborhood restaurant with a from-scratch kitchen and a big bar with strong cocktails.”